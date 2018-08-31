TFG bucks trend of entry into Australia

TFG — the owner of Foschini, Totalsports and Markhams — expects a strong performance from its Australian business in the first half of its current financial year, outgoing CEO Doug Murray said on Thursday.

TFG, which will issue a trading update with guidance on interim earnings next week, plans to open six stores under one of its SA brands in Australia in October. TFG will open the first five stores before Christmas, and the last before the end of March, Murray said.

In 2017, TFG bought Retail Apparel Group (RAG), an Australian menswear apparel retailer, for A$302.5m.

The expected strong performance from the Australian business validates TFG’s strategy to give management of the business a free rein.

"It has been important to have on the ground competent people who fit with our culture and can be part of the greater TFG," Murray said.

TFG had confidence in the "solid and stable" management team in Australia, Murray said. "It is not us trying to do it from here. We have seen other people do that and they fail miserably," he said, without naming fellow retailer Woolworths whose entry into the Australian market has been disastrous.