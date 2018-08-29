Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiffany’s focus on the young pays off

29 August 2018 - 05:52 Agency Staff
Passers-by walk in front of an advertisement for Tiffany’s at the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/TORU HANAI
Bengaluru — Tiffany’s quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, on strong demand for its jewellery in the Americas and China, helping the upmarket retailer raise its full-year profit forecast.

Tiffany’s shares rose 4.3% to $135.37 in premarket trading after the company said it expected full-year earnings per share to be between $4.65 and $4.80, up from $4.50-$4.70.

Under CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany has been reaping the benefits of a shift in focus to price-conscious younger clientele by selling low-end fashion jewellery and introducing high-end home items such as $350 gold crazy straws.

Net sales in the Americas, which accounts for nearly half of the company’s total sales, rose 8% to $475m.

Sales in Asia Pacific grew 28%, also helped by increased spending by foreign tourists in China.

Tiffany’s same-store sales rose 7% excluding the effect of exchange rate fluctuations.

Reuters

Tiffany bets on 'newness' to keep it out of a sparkly rut

Hit styles have been key to Tiffany's success in past years, but it has struggled to create new franchises to replace old classics by designers such ...
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Tiffany & Co

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Reinet Investments and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race ...
6 months ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Jean Paul Gaultier: 'Not all men are like John Wayne'

The original 'enfant terrible' of French fashion on why his teddy bear is his ultimate muse
4 days ago

