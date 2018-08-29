Heather Sonn's report was 'wishy-washy', Yunus Carrim says

MPs were very dissatisfied about the presentation made to four parliamentary committees on Wednesday by the chair of the Steinhoff supervisory board Heather Sonn.

Finance committee chair Yunus Carrim said it was "wishy washy".

Sonn briefed members of the finance, public accounts, trade and industry, and public service and administration committees on progress made in stabilising the global furniture retailer. But MPs said her presentation was a PR exercise that did not get to the root of what went wrong at Steinhoff and what the details of the accounting irregularities were that led to the collapse of its share price in December.

MPs were frustrated at the lack of detailed information about the progress made in the forensic investigation by PwC into the accounting irregularities. Public accounts chair Themba Godi wanted to know what went wrong within Steinhoff and what it was about the company which made the accounting irregularities possible.

Carrim said no details had been provided. "You are not helping," he told Sonn, saying that her presentation was disappointing and bordered on being demoralising.

Sonn insisted that she did not take the report back to Parliament lightly but that in answering questions, she had to consider all matters affecting the group and had to take care not to jeopardise criminal investigations under way. She said she was not attempting to withhold information.

Substantial debts have been repaid

Sonn had told MPs that Steinhoff International aimed to provide audited financial statements for the global furniture retail group for the 2017 financial year before the end of December and for the current year by January 2019.

"The threats of imminent collapse have effectively been averted; interim arrangements have been made with creditors, and there have been structured disposals of certain assets," she told a joint meeting of four parliamentary committees that are scheduled to hear updates by a number of regulators on their investigations into Steinhoff, including the JSE, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

The PwC investigation into the accounting irregularities that prompted the collapse of the Steinhoff share price was ongoing and good progress had been made, Sonn said. PwC expects the investigation to be substantially completed by the end of 2018. She insisted that those responsible would be held accountable.