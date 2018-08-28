Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nestlé and Starbucks clink mugs on marketing deal

The two groups, both big names in coffee, have finalised the details of their alliance

28 August 2018 - 11:25 Agency Staff
Nespresso maker Nestlé is adding Starbucks coffee to its offering. Picture: REUTERS
Nespresso maker Nestlé is adding Starbucks coffee to its offering. Picture: REUTERS

Zurich — Nespresso maker Nestlé has sealed a deal to market the products of US coffee giant Starbucks around the world, outside its cafes.

Swiss food behemoth Nestlé, which also produces Nescafe instant coffee, announced in May that it will pay $7.15bn for the rights to market Starbucks coffee globally.

Under the deal, about 500 Starbucks employees in the US and Europe will join Nestlé, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

"With Starbucks, Nescafe and Nespresso we bring together the world’s most iconic coffee brands," Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said.

"The outstanding collaboration between the two teams resulted in a swift completion of this agreement, which will pave the way to capture further growth opportunities," he added.

According to the statement, the deal will significantly boost Nestlé’s portfolio in North America.

Bloomberg News said Nestlé has struggled in the US for years.

Under Schneider’s leadership, Nestlé has made coffee a key priority in its growth strategy, particularly in the US.

Since the CEO took over in January 2017, the group has bought a majority stake in California-based high-end brand Blue Bottle Coffee and acquired Texan brand Chameleon Cold Brew.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said his company is also set for a major boost under the deal.

"Bringing together the world’s leading coffee retailer, the world’s largest food and beverage company, and the world’s largest and fast-growing installed base of at-home and single-serve coffee machines helps us amplify the Starbucks brand around the world while delivering long-term value creation for our shareholders," Johnson said.

AFP

Illy is being courted by JAB and Nestlé — but is playing hard to get

The Italian company is one of the biggest independent coffee makers and bids may start at three times its revenue, about $1.6bn
Companies
1 month ago

THE FT BIG READ: Nestlé bets on big brands

Its fate will be a defining test for an industry under pressure from changing consumer tastes and activist investors, write Ralph Atkins and ...
Companies
1 month ago

Starbucks pumps the brakes as demand weakens

The world’s largest coffee chain is facing stiff competition from upmarket coffee houses and lower-priced fast-food groups
Companies
2 months ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Nestlé wakes up and smells the coffee

If Nestlé is looking to strengthen its position in the US, it has picked the right partner in Starbucks
Opinion
3 months ago

Nestlé to start selling Starbucks coffee around the world

Starbucks shareholders stand to gain from a $7.5bn deal for Nestlé to market Starbucks products outside Starbucks shops
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Neal Froneman: SA is near the point of no return
Companies / Mining
2.
Sable International creates solution for expats ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Massmart pummelled hardest in retail sector
Companies
4.
Northam prepares to grow
Companies / Mining
5.
Fund managers make unprecedented call for probe ...
Companies

Related Articles

Illy is being courted by JAB and Nestlé — but is playing hard to get
Companies

THE FT BIG READ: Nestlé bets on big brands
Companies

Starbucks pumps the brakes as demand weakens
Companies / Retail & Consumer

ZEENAT MOORAD: Nestlé wakes up and smells the coffee
Opinion / Shop Talk

Nestlé to start selling Starbucks coffee around the world
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.