Times are tough — but not for Distell

24 August 2018 - 08:50 Robert Laing
Distell’s 29% jump in net profit for the year to end-June demonstrated once again that when times get tough, the tough get laagered.

The diversified liquor group listed one of its ciders, Savanna, and a sparkling wine range, Bernini, as standout products during its 2018 financial year.

Led by these two brands, Distell managed "in the face of increased competition" to grow market share in the period, its results statement said.

Revenue grew by 10.4% to R24bn and net profit by 28.6% to R1.7bn.

Distell declared a final dividend of R2.30, taking its total dividend for its 2018 financial year to R3.95, a 4.2% increase on the prior year’s R3.79.

The group said its South African sales grew 10.1% in sales and 4.4% by volume, "amidst increased costs of living placing pressure on consumer disposable incomes".

"The spirits category showed continued growth, with brandy volumes still resilient and whisky recovering in the second half," Distell said.

The group’s brandies include Klipdrift and Richelieu, and its whiskies Three Ships and Scottish Leader.

"Exceptional gin volume growth continues, at 29.3%, alongside growth of 43.6% from vodka following the acquisition of the premium Cruz vodka brand during the previous financial year.

"The wine portfolio showed revenue growth of 7.4% due to premium wine still benefiting from trading-up by consumers from mainstream brands, which also recovered in the second half of the financial year."

Are Shoprite's glory days over?

Supermarket giant Shoprite has announced its first earnings decline in 18 years — but it remains upbeat about its prospects
1 day ago

Pepkor revenue and sales rise

Pepkor Holdings says the troubles its parent are experiencing has not prevented it from growing sales or investing in new stores
2 days ago

Retailers feel the pinch from battered economy

The overwhelming message is that the economy is battered and consumers hardly have the resources even to consume
6 hours ago

Massmart takes hit from all sides in 'perfect storm'

Average online basket size and online traffic have increased at the South African subsidiary of Walmart
1 day ago

