WATCH: How Truworths has fared as tough conditions bite
17 August 2018 - 09:03
Tough economic conditions in SA and the UK have weighed on Truworths’ full-year results.
The retailer reported a 7.3% drop in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the 52-week period ended July 1.
CEO Michael Mark joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and give some insight into the group’s performance during the period.
