WATCH: How Truworths has fared as tough conditions bite

17 August 2018 - 09:03 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tough economic conditions in SA and the UK have weighed on Truworths’ full-year results.

The retailer reported a 7.3% drop in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the 52-week period ended July 1.

CEO Michael Mark joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and give some insight into the group’s performance during the period.

 

Truworths CEO Michael Mark talks to Business Day TV about the results and gives some insight into the group’s performance during the period

