Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s legal woes mount as shareholders to sue for R185bn

10 August 2018 - 05:10 WARREN THOMPSON
The suit adds to a number of legal actions that have been brought against Steinhoff and related parties in recent months. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The suit adds to a number of legal actions that have been brought against Steinhoff and related parties in recent months. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Steinhoff, which has had nearly R190bn wiped off its market valuation since December when accounting irregularities came to light, is facing mounting legal woes with the launch of a class-action lawsuit in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, a consortium of law firms, acting on behalf of Steinhoff shareholders, applied to the High Court in Johannesburg to launch what will be the biggest class-action lawsuit in SA’s history.

If the application is successful, investors could be seeking damages of more than R185bn, nearly 20 times Steinhoff’s current market capitalisation.

The suit adds to a number of legal actions that have been brought against Steinhoff and related parties in recent months.

Former chairman and major shareholder Christo Wiese is suing the group for damages of R59bn, while class-action suits have also been brought on behalf of shareholders in Germany and the Netherlands.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Shareholders to sue Steinhoff for R185bn

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe. 

Steinhoff class-action lawsuit begins in Joburg

A consortium of law firms say damages could run to R185bn, with more than 30 current and former directors named as respondents
National
1 day ago

Date of loan to Steinhoff’s global property portfolio delayed by two weeks

A €750m loan facility to Hemisphere will now be paid on August 18 as the company and its lenders thrash out the details of its debt restructuring
Companies
3 days ago

MPs seek legal opinion on questions for Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste

Parliament wants to know what it can legitimately ask the former Steinhoff CEO
National
4 days ago

Two Steinhoff units at the heart of its accounting scandal relocate to Britain

Steinhoff Europe and Steinhoff Finance Holdings will move from Austria to Cheltenham, England
Companies
4 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Rush to Steinhoff enough to make anyone sick

Punters are so easily lulled into the debt-laden corporation’s murky valuation prospect that they will look past indiscretions that put ...
Companies
6 days ago

Steinhoff International moves offices of two indebted units to the UK

None of the boards members live in Austria, hence the move, it says; Steinhoff shares have risen close to 4% in both Frankfurt and Johannesburg
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom negotiations deadlocked — over sabotage ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Wrigley billionaire drops chewing gum for medical ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Markus Jooste’s complex, and highly profitable, ...
Companies
4.
Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Victory for Aton as Murray & Roberts drops ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Steinhoff class-action lawsuit begins in Joburg
National

Date of loan to Steinhoff’s global property portfolio delayed by two weeks
Companies / Property

Two Steinhoff units at the heart of its accounting scandal relocate to Britain
Companies / Retail & Consumer

MARC HASENFUSS: Rush to Steinhoff enough to make anyone sick
Companies / Investors Monthly

Third Steinhoff hearing a worthwhile exercise
Companies

Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified accounting records to commission
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.