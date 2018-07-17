Amazon rivals Walmart and Microsoft join forces in cloud partnership
Bengaluru — Retail giant Walmart said on Tuesday that it entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft for wider use of cloud and artificial intelligence technology, in a sign of major rivals of Amazon.com coming together.
The five-year agreement would leverage the full range of Microsoft’s cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, to make shopping faster and easier for customers, the Bentonville Arkansas-based company said.
As part of the partnership, Walmart and Microsoft engineers would collaborate to migrate a significant portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure, Walmart said.
While Walmart is doubling down on its e-commerce presence to better compete with Amazon, Microsoft has been working on a technology that would eliminate cashiers and checkout lines from stores, Reuters reported in June.
Microsoft’s technology aims to help retailers keep pace with Amazon Go, the e-commerce giant’s highly automated store format.
The Windows software maker had also shown the sample technology to retailers from around the world and had had talks with Walmart about a potential collaboration, Reuters reported.
Through the partnership, Walmart plans to defend itself from Amazon’s retail ambitions and expertise in data, and boost its online presence.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.