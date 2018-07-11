Chesanyama owner sells Black Steer chain

Gold Brands has sold its Black Steer burger chain for R3.2m.

The small-cap fast food chain franchiser, which reported a net loss of R16m for the year to end-February, said in a statement on Wednesday morning that this was not the deal referred to in a recent cautionary announcement.

"Notwithstanding the terms included in this announcement and further to the cautionary announcement released on June 29, shareholders are advised that the formal process to evaluate the disposal of a subsidiary of Gold Brands is ongoing, which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the company’s securities," the company said in Wednesday’s announcement.

The owner of the Chesanyama, 1+1 Pizza, Opa!Pitaland, and Chicken Wild Wings chains has a market capitalisation of R14.8m at the 13c its share last traded at.

It acquired the Black Steer chain in March 2015, ahead of its JSE-listing in February 2016, and said in its 2016 financial year results that it had opened 19 new Black Steer outlets.

In its 2018 financial year results released on July 2, Gold Brands said Black Steer stores acquired from franchisees increased from zero on February 28 2017 to one on February 28 2018.

Gold Brands said it would receive an initial R750,000 cash, followed by R1.25m once the deal was signed and then R300,000 a month for four months from Laudian, a company owned by Christopher Leonard van Zyl and Danie van Zyl.

The proceeds would be used to increase cash flow into the company and settle debt, Gold Brands said.