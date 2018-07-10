Steinhoff’s shady forestry deals come to light

Steinhoff declined to comment on the forestry transactions, saying it is awaiting the outcome of the PwC probe.

Since December the global retailer has been selling assets and trying to persuade creditors owed more than €9bn not to force it into insolvency.

With the equivalent of almost $17bn having been wiped off its market value, the saga has become one of SA’s biggest-ever corporate scandals.

Steinhoff’s venture into forestry came shortly after Jooste became MD in 2000. The company began buying assets to produce the timber needed for the furniture it sold, annual reports show.

Trademarks and vehicles

Steinhoff agreed in 2001 to pay R15.8m for trademarks, vehicles and equipment owned by forestry companies Thesen & Co and Thesen Properties, sales agreements seen by Bloomberg show.

The deal did not include any Thesen plantations and instead Thesen sold 55 properties to Malenge Sawmills, which took a loan from Steinhoff to help with the R29.5m purchase, according to tax court documents and sales agreements seen by Bloomberg.

Steinhoff managed the plantations that Malenge bought. In 2004, Steinhoff bought 53 of those plantations from Malenge, by then known as Kota Sawmills, for R159.7m, court documents and company minutes seen by Bloomberg show.

Between 2001 and 2004 the following Steinhoff executives at times served as directors of Malenge and/or Kota: Stephanus Grobler, Frederik Nel, Jan van der Merwe, Gary Chaplin and Danie van der Merwe, who has been acting CEO of Steinhoff since December.

Chaplin and both Van der Merwes resigned from Malenge on May 31 2001, while Grobler and Nel stayed on, according to corporate filings and company minutes seen by Bloomberg.