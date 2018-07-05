Companies / Retail & Consumer

Edcon’s latest makeover includes closing Red Square and luring shoppers to flagship Edgars stores

05 July 2018 - 10:19 Janice Kew
CEO of Edcon, Grant Pattison. Picture: SUPPLIED
CEO of Edcon, Grant Pattison. Picture: SUPPLIED

Edcon Holdings latest recovery plan includes closing chains including Red Square cosmetics and La Senza lingerie and attempting to lure their customers to its flagship Edgars clothing stores.

The move is the brainchild of new CEO Grant Pattison, who replaced Bernie Brookes at the helm of the retailer in February. The company has long struggled to stay afloat amid weak consumer spending and economic growth, and had to be taken over by banks and bondholders in 2016 to avoid collapse.

Under Pattison’s strategy, Edcon would reduce its 1,300-store footprint and cut floor space by 17% over five years to boost profitability, the CEO said Wednesday. The retailer would focus its attention primarily on Edgars, which already sells most of the ranges available in the stores that will close. Edcon will also retain discount clothing specialist Jet and its CNA chain of stationery stores, although Boardmans homeware is set for the chop.

"I do think the company can turn," Pattison said. "The quicker we can do this, the better."

Edcon: How to restore SA’s only remaining department store

Debt restructuring has bought the group time, but consolidation is also planned and the size of shops will be trimmed
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Suffocating debt

The urgency comes as Edcon’s retail sales fell 9.4% in the three months to December 23 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) slumped 25%. The company’s owners include Franklin Templeton, Sanford C Bernstein & Company and Harvard University Pension Fund, which took over Edcon when it was suffocating under foreign-currency debt used to finance its 2007 takeover by Bain Capital Private Equity.

Net debt at the end of 2017 was R4.2bn, compared with R24.7bn the previous year. Earlier attempts at reviving Edcon included increasing the workforce, slashing prices and introducing international brands. The latter policy was reversed by Brookes, who led the company for a little over two years.

Edcon said in March that it was in discussions with creditors about refinancing debt to strengthen the balance sheet. The company has a liquidity facility and credit facilities maturing at the end of September.

Pattison is a former CEO of Massmart and is best known for selling a majority stake in the general goods retailer to Wal-Mart Stores in 2011.

Bloomberg

Read more:

Massmart’s struggle

Its recent poor trading update does not bode well for the retail and wholesale sectors, writes Marcia Klein
Investing
1 day ago

PALESA VUYOLWETHU TSHANDU: Truworths offers a cautionary tale

Will the same man who made Truworths be the one behind its demise?
Business
4 days ago

Rage: Brian Joffe’s R3.9bn Imelda Marcos moment

The terms of Brian Joffe’s latest deal, especially the equity he is giving up, have some analysts scratching their heads
Money & Investing
6 hours ago

Woolworths dumps Australian staff

Retailer struggles to stabilise after overpaying for underperformance
Business
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
City Power in drive to plug R1.2bn gap
Companies / Energy
2.
Mining communities reject new draft charter
Companies / Mining
3.
Glencore takes R100bn knock on US subpoena
Companies / Mining
4.
Court blocks Acsa’s plans to transform airport ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Hong Kong an option for Naspers
Companies

Related Articles

Edcon: How to restore SA’s only remaining department store
Money & Investing

Massmart’s struggle
Investing / Investors Monthly

Asset sales won’t help Steinhoff, earnings will
Companies

Rage: Brian Joffe’s R3.9bn Imelda Marcos moment
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.