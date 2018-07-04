Silvertree seeks to grow portfolio

Silvertree Internet Holdings, the SA-based owner of Ucook, Faithful to Nature, PriceCheck and other online platforms, wants to add more companies to its portfolio ahead of its planned listing.

The group, which expects to compete for assets with the likes of Naspers, private equity firms and wealthy individuals, was on the hunt for consumer-facing internet companies, Silvertree cofounder and MD Manuel Koser said on Tuesday.

"We’re looking at consumer brands, anything from craft beverages to personal-care products to niche ecommerce and classifieds [platforms]," Koser said.

Silvertree, which has interests in e-commerce sites such as CyberCellar and CarZar, would also look for more deals in the used cars, organic foods and health and wellness segments, he said. "Ultimately, we want to connect brands via technology to consumers."

The group was meeting "regularly" with entrepreneurs in those sectors, said Koser, who cofounded online fashion company Zando and the pan-African e-commerce group, Jumia, which is now backed by MTN, Goldman Sachs, AXA and other global firms.

Silvertree expects to grow annual revenues to more than $300m (R4.1bn) by 2023, when it is targeting "a liquidity event, which most likely will be an IPO [initial public offering]".

Launched in 2013, Silvertree generates annual revenues of about $40m. It bought online price-comparison platform PriceCheck from e-commerce rival Naspers in 2015.

Koser said a Silvertree IPO would be "an interesting value proposition for institutional and [retail] investors" given that the group was a "pure index for consumer internet in SA".

"Silvertree is also owner operated, and all entities underneath are owner operated and are growing incredibly fast but are very capital efficient."

A listing would free up liquidity for entrepreneurs behind the underlying companies and would allow the group to boost its growth.

Silvertree and internet giant Naspers have been investing heavily in the local internet market, largely on the premise that South Africans will start to consume more services online.

Naspers planned to put more funding behind its Takealot business, particularly the Mr D Food delivery service, CEO Bob van Dijk said recently.

Koser said that as internet penetration rose, the effect on different industries would become more evident.

The internet had already disrupted the local taxi and hotel industries, though retail was lagging, he said.

"In fashion or general merchandise spend, you can’t see it yet, but it will come. As the products of Takealot and everyone else’s, including us, become better, consumers shift their spend," he said.

Silvertree, which is majority owned by management, is also backed by family offices and high net-worth individuals.

Koser said some prominent South African businesspeople had put money behind the company. "But the first two years was only our own capital — we didn’t pay ourselves salaries," he said.

