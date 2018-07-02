India firm eyes Gulf cinemas

Dubai — India’s Carnival Cinemas and a partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are in talks to buy Qatar-based Novo Cinemas’ theatres in the UAE and Bahrain, sources told Reuters.

The potential deal highlights moves to separate cross-border businesses in the Gulf following a boycott imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt since June 2017.

Carnival Cinemas has been in talks with UAE-based Emirates National Holdings as a potential co-investor, one of the sources said. Carnival operates in 115 cities in India. Foreign companies typically partner with local ones in the Gulf due to ownership laws. Bollywood films are popular in the UAE and Gulf, where there are many South Asians.

Qatar’s Elan Group has been working with an adviser to sell Novo Cinemas’ theatres in the UAE and Bahrain.

Elan Group and Emirates National Holdings were not immediately available for comment on Monday. Carnival Cinemas declined to comment.

The potential deal suggests some Qatari firms seek value from businesses operating in the boycotting countries ahead of any potential hit to those assets from the protracted dispute.

The four Arab states that cut political, trade and transport ties with Qatar accuse it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies this.

Novo Cinemas has about 129 screens and 24,000 seats in 15 locations across the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, according to Elan Group’s website.

Regional film distributor Gulf Film Group (GFG) established Novo Cinemas, formerly Grand Cinemas, in 2000 in Dubai. In 2012, GFG was incorporated into Elan Group, a conglomerate involved in advertising, signage, event management, film distribution and cinemas.

Reuters