Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff asks creditors to extend lifeline to struggling EU entities by four weeks

27 June 2018 - 16:40 Andries Mahlangu
Steinhoff’s head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Steinhoff's head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON

Scandal-plagued Steinhoff International said on Wednesday it had asked creditors to extend support to its two struggling entities by another four weeks, beginning June 30.

The aim of the extension is to allow creditors enough time to work on the details of a restructuring plan.

The latest developments followed an earlier agreement by the majority of creditors to tide over struggling Steinhoff Europe and Steinhoff Finance Holdings for three weeks.

The two companies have limited operations of their own but, in the 2016 financial accounts, were valued at more than R190bn. In a presentation to lenders in mid-May, Steinhoff warned that the two companies were vulnerable to insolvency risk.

The two companies had historically been used to raise finance to support the group’s European and US businesses and consequently had large primary debt obligations that needed to be resolved as part of any restructuring plan.

Steinhoff International said in a statement that if the majority of the creditors don’t approve of the extension by Friday, the two entities would need to assess other options.

The value of Steinhoff International shares has dropped more than 90% since December when its former CEO Markus Jooste resigned amid an accounting scandal, the scale of which is yet to be determined.

With Ann Crotty

