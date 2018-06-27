Companies / Retail & Consumer

GAUTENG EXPANSION

Leroy Merlin to give SA retailers a run for money

27 June 2018 - 05:07 Palesa Vuyolwethu Tshandu
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

French homeware improvement retailer Leroy Merlin will be seeking to lay a foundation in SA when it officially opens its first retail store in the second quarter of 2018.

The retailer, which currently operates a pop-up shop in Greenstone Edenvale, as well as an online store, is set to come in direct competition with Cashbuild and Massmart-owned Builders Warehouse.

The opening of Leroy Merlin will make it the third consumer-facing French retailer to open in SA recently, after Decathlon in the sporting goods sector and bakery chain Paul, which is looking to expand in Gauteng.

Almost 29 out of the 40 companies in the French stock market index have already established in SA.

Leroy Merlin SA CEO Cedric Sennepin said the opening of the first store was under way. "Two other sites under construction for opening in 2019 and a fourth store beginning 2020, all in Gauteng for the moment."

Workshops

Explaining the decision to open in SA, he referred to the potential for home improvements and the level of earnings by the population. "We have the capacity not only to steal market share but increase the global market with new practices, new offers and services, including workshops to learn how easy it is for DIY to democratise."

Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager said on Tuesday: "It seems that the whole spectrum of consumers are currently under huge pressure. It is difficult to speculate who has the most appetite for growth, as I think everybody has the appetite but is hindered by the tough economic environment.

"I am sure we will see a good international competitor [Leroy Merlin] have an impact on sales of the other competitors, especially at the middle to higher end of the market."

Leroy Merlin is a part of Group Adeo, which employs 89,000 people across the world, including in 32 autonomous companies in 13 countries dedicated to 15 retail chains.

In its local online store, appliances range from heaters, drills and workshop equipment, as it aims to position itself as a low-to-middle income DIY store.

SA is also the first country in sub-Saharan Africa with the highest number of French companies, ahead of west African countries such as Ivory Coast.

William Roos, the economic counsellor of the French embassy said: "French companies in the retail sector have shown their ability to develop their activities at international level. SA is a major country to invest in, it has a strong internal market and it is a good gateway to the Southern African region and more largely to all sub-Saharan Africa. Therefore, it is only logical that French business would want to invest in SA."

Roos said that part of the French group’s interest in leading markets could be attributed to SA being considered as a mature market with a significant middle class.

Cashbuild feels the bite of hard times

The buildings material retailer had to contend with higher operating costs and sluggish consumer spending in the six months to end-December
Companies
3 months ago

WATCH: How Massmart turned a profit despite tough conditions

Massmart CEO guy Hayward talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
Companies
4 months ago

Cashbuild aims to push ahead with expansion

Building materials retailer warns on tough trading as annual revenue increases 12%
Companies
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Tekkie Town fight drags down Star
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Mass management walkout under way at Star’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Mercedes-Benz invests R10bn in East London
Companies
4.
Old Mutual share price no match for vuvuzelas
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SARS probe of staff exodus starts
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.