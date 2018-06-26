Star speciality division CEO and COO resign due to’ hostile and personal’ campaign against them

"Our guidance and advice to them regarding how the situation could be amicably handled was not taken into account. In fact, they deliberately did the opposite, with the result that it has now started to affect the business. Dawie and I both share the view that you do not accept a pay cheque from someone you do not trust and who [does] not have the best interests of the business at heart."

The previous owners of Tekkie Town have been at loggerheads with Steinhoff and Star since January, as they watched the value of Steinhoff shares plummet in the wake of accounting irregularities. They had received payment for the acquisition of Tekkie Town by way of Steinhoff shares, which included a lock-up period of a number of years, which precluded them from selling their shares.

In addition, Mostert and Van Huyssteen brought an application in the Western Cape High Court a few weeks ago requiring Star to recognise and reinstate the terms of a bonus scheme they say was agreed to by Steinhoff at the time of the acquisition, a position that appears to have been reversed by Star this year. Van Huyssteen had previously attributed the strong performance of the speciality division in Star’s interim numbers to the existence of the bonus scheme, which had motivated the management team.

When asked if the two would be joining Van Huyssteen to start a rival to Tekkie Town, Mostert said: "At this stage, we are going to take time out and assess our options. It’s been exhausting being caught in the middle of this unfolding fight, and we are not going to take any decisions in the short term."

Star issued a statement on the resignations and the future of Tekkie Town: "Star regrets to advise the resignation of Bernard Mostert, the CEO of Tekkie Town, and certain other senior members of management, with immediate effect. In consequence of this, an interim management team led by Riaan van Rooyen (currently the operational director at Ackermans) has been deployed. Tekkie Town is an important part of Star and further support will be provided to Tekkie Town, as required, through Star's extensive operational capability. Tekkie Town will continue operating business as usual.

Tekkie Town operates 368 stores within Star's total retail footprint of more than 5,100 stores and contributes approximately 3% to Star's consolidated annual revenue."