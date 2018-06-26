Companies / Retail & Consumer

Star speciality division CEO and COO resign due to’ hostile and personal’ campaign against them

26 June 2018 - 11:22 Warren Thompson
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bernard Mostert, the CEO of Steinhoff Africa Retail’s (Star) speciality fashion and footwear division, which includes Tekkie Town, has resigned with immediate effect, and has been joined by the division’s chief operating officer, Dawie van Niekerk.

"It has become completely impossible for us to manage the business in a way that is true to our own personal values and the performance we have and would like to deliver," Mostert told Business Day via phone on Tuesday morning

Mostert confirmed the relationship with the rest of the Star executive came under stress as animosity developed between the Star senior leadership and Braam van Huyssteen, the founder of Tekkie Town. Earlier this year, Van Huyssteen resigned from his position as chairman of the property and speciality divisions at Star over a dispute with his employment contract.

"The main reason we are walking away is because of the exceptionally hostile and personal campaign the Star hierarchy have waged against Dawie and myself in order to undermine us, just by virtue of our association with Braam [van Huyssteen]. It was abundantly clear to us that the whole process unfolding between them and Van Huyssteen was an agenda to settle a personal score and we always wanted to avoid that.

"Our guidance and advice to them regarding how the situation could be amicably handled was not taken into account. In fact, they deliberately did the opposite, with the result that it has now started to affect the business. Dawie and I both share the view that you do not accept a pay cheque from someone you do not trust and who [does] not have the best interests of the business at heart."

The previous owners of Tekkie Town have been at loggerheads with Steinhoff and Star since January, as they watched the value of Steinhoff shares plummet in the wake of accounting irregularities. They had received payment for the acquisition of Tekkie Town by way of Steinhoff shares, which included a lock-up period of a number of years, which precluded them from selling their shares.

In addition, Mostert and Van Huyssteen brought an application in the Western Cape High Court a few weeks ago requiring Star to recognise and reinstate the terms of a bonus scheme they say was agreed to by Steinhoff at the time of the acquisition, a position that appears to have been reversed by Star this year. Van Huyssteen had previously attributed the strong performance of the speciality division in Star’s interim numbers to the existence of the bonus scheme, which had motivated the management team.

When asked if the two would be joining Van Huyssteen to start a rival to Tekkie Town, Mostert said: "At this stage, we are going to take time out and assess our options. It’s been exhausting being caught in the middle of this unfolding fight, and we are not going to take any decisions in the short term."

Star issued a statement on the resignations and the future of Tekkie Town: "Star regrets to advise the resignation of Bernard Mostert, the CEO of Tekkie Town, and certain other senior members of management, with immediate effect. In consequence of this, an interim management team led by Riaan van Rooyen (currently the operational director at Ackermans) has been deployed. Tekkie Town is an important part of Star and further support will be provided to Tekkie Town, as required, through Star's extensive operational capability. Tekkie Town will continue operating business as usual.

Tekkie Town operates 368 stores within Star's total retail footprint of more than 5,100 stores and contributes approximately 3% to Star's consolidated annual revenue."

Fate of revived Pepkor uncertain

Conflicting views on speciality unit sow division as attempts are made to cut brands from Steinhoff
Business
9 days ago

Markus Jooste received huge profits from Steinhoff land deal a decade ago

Company filings show land eventually valued at multiple times its real worth, was ultimately bought by Steinhoff and ultimately led to Jooste-linked ...
Companies
4 days ago

Steinhoff International close to clinching €490m sale of Kika-Leiner

The group’s shares rose in Frankfurt on news that a deal with property magnate Rene Benko’s Signa group is imminent
Companies
4 days ago

Steinhoff Africa Retail shareholders forced to pick up the bill for managers’ perks

Star and Brait allowed managers to buy shares using loans guaranteed by the companies, but neither company expected the subsequent downturn in their ...
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SARS probe of staff exodus starts
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investors embrace Quilter’s JSE debut
Companies
3.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Recovery plan for Ascendis takes shape
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Media24 makes hefty trading loss amid digital ...
Companies

Related Articles

Markus Jooste received huge profits from Steinhoff land deal a decade ago
Companies / Retail & Consumer

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: The inside story of SA's biggest corporate meltdown
Business

Steinhoff Africa Retail shareholders forced to pick up the bill for managers’ ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff International close to clinching €490m sale of Kika-Leiner
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Is Invicta similar to Steinhoff?
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.