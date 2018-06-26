Aviation-themed Spar at new Park Square to be talking point in Durban

“The retail tenants of the much-anticipated Park Square development on Umhlanga Ridge are going to change the way the locals see convenience.”

That is a big statement from Park Square’s Ken Reynolds, Nedbank Property Finance divisional executive, property expert and director of Nedport Developments, a subsidiary of Nedbank.

He is one of the key people behind this important development in KwaZulu-Natal that aims to bring together work, leisure and convenience. Given his track record, he knows what he’s talking about.

With an offering this aesthetically and financially attractive, Nedport has nailed the concept of creating the right retail and commercial mix, which is vital to the success of any urban hub.

Dedicated to servicing the needs of Park Square’s commercial residents and those of the burgeoning nearby suburbs, this prestigious development is paving the way for Spar to be an anchor tenant – which will be a game changer for the greater precinct.

The new Spar will be launched by Umhlanga Rocks Superspar owner Mark Anderson, who has earned a solid reputation of delivering world-class retail environments.

Anderson says: “Park Square is an ideal environment for us to grow our vision to bring to market the very best concept retail offerings in KwaZulu-Natal, if not the country.”

The financial viability of the development due to its location and concept makes it a particularly appealing investment, he added.

Spar Park Square is set to support the core goal of the development of seamless integration for a work–play lifestyle. Park Square’s mix of restaurants, shops and coffee bars will support a connected work culture and offer unique leisure opportunities linked to a vibrant and open urban square.

Exciting new consumer destination

The term “top tier” is not often used to describe a grocery store, but, like Reynolds, Anderson believes his new Spar will reshape how locals view their daily shopping. The Park Square Spar franchise will occupy up to 1,500m² of space, of which 150m² will be devoted to a Tops liquor store.

Consumers are set to be delighted by the new Park Square store. At Anderson’s existing Umhlanga store, much of the focus is on detailed planning and daily operations. In every aisle there is someone sweeping, mopping or tidying up – it’s no wonder he can confidently say: “I have the cleanest store in the world.”

What is evident is Anderson’s passion and dedication to creating a well-considered consumer destination. “Our driving force is to exceed our consumers’ expectations,” he says. “People no longer want to merely shop; they want an experience. This is what we are offering them here – and more.”

Great service, convenience and a variety of offerings – general merchandise, gifts, imported goods and much more – form the foundation of what is likely to be one of the most talked-about stores in SA.

A convenience meal section will offer quick, healthy and freshly made food suitable for an array of dietary needs, including gluten-free, banting and vegan diets.

Anderson is also working on an app that will allow Park Square shoppers to order their food, pay online and pick it up at the end of the day. Once the app proves successful, it will be made available for Umhlanga Rocks Superspar consumers too.

The new store will also have a delicatessen and pizza, burger and pita bars. Word on the street is that there might even be an exclusive whiskey-tasting area for the connoisseurs – but the details remain under wraps.

“We are giving the consumer the ability to choose. Spar Park Square will be a shop within a shop,” says Anderson.

Aviation theme

Designed around an aviation theme, Spar Park Square will boast features such as a rickshaw from India and a reception desk made from an airplane cockpit – making it arguably one of the first retail grocery stores in the world to have an official reception area.

Following in the footsteps of Park Square’s 4 Star Green Star-rated development, Spar Park Square will have fridges with doors that will allow for an estimated saving of up to 30% on electricity. Most importantly, the temperature of the fridges will be kept more constant to help prevent the growth of bacteria.

“But retail is not just about being functional,” Anderson says. “The global trend is to have mixed-use development with residential and retail centred on an engaging and multi-dimensional square. That is just what Park Square offers as the perfect complement to the thriving business hive of the Umhlanga Ridge town centre, making it a fully operational hub, servicing all needs.

“We want people to come here because there is something to see. The visually appealing Park Square will bring beauty and vibrancy to the area too.”

He adds: “Customers no longer want to do grocery shopping in large centres due to the long walks. They want the convenience of parking, walking straight in, shopping, and walking out.”

Park Square’s covered parking bays support this convenience X-factor, and its central location makes it easily accessible – it’s close to the IRPTN bus route as well as Chris Saunders Park.

“Based on the concept and location,” says Anderson, “we’ll have everything that tenants and the greater upper Umhlanga neighbourhood might need. Our opening on November 1 this year can’t come soon enough.”

To explore investment opportunities, email parksquare@nedbank.co.za or visit www.parksquare.co.za to find out more.

This article was paid for by Nedport Developments.