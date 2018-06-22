More FreshStop shops to open outside cities

Forecourt retailer FreshStop, which operates at Caltex fuel stations and is owned by Food Lover’s Market, has started rolling out small-format stores outside major cities and plans to have 30 of these shops by the end of 2019.

The forecourt segment is becoming an important market for big retailers, who build their brands and generate additional revenues through these stores.

Spar Group said in May it planned to accelerate its investments in fuel-station stores and that it expected to have 70-80 of these outlets by the end of 2020, from 22 at the end of May.

Spar has a tie-up with Shell, Woolworths has a partnership with Engen, Pick n Pay Express operates at BP stations and FreshStop has a tie-up with Chevron’s Caltex.

FreshStop has 279 forecourt stores in SA, three of which are new 40m² small-format stores "specifically designed for small towns and more rural areas", the company said on Tuesday. "As part of the Fruit & Veg City group, FreshStop has been reinvesting in distribution and warehouses to supply smaller volumes further away."