Dis-Chem boss bets against his own stock

When is it okay for a company director to bet against his own stock?

On Wednesday, Dis-Chem prompted lively criticism on social media when it announced that chief financial officer Rui Morais had used slightly more than 4.1-million of his shares to enter into an off-market hedge. Responding to the news, RECM chairman Piet Viljoen tweeted: "Directors of Dis-Chem hedging exposure to their own shares. Not a good sign for this highly priced market darling."

In the case of Morais, who in a second leg of the deal bought almost R50m worth of Dis-Chem stock, the answer may be: sometimes. He defended his decision as a "really positive" step that reaffirmed his commitment to the company.

Representing just more than a third of his shareholding in the company, the structure has a put strike price of R27.01 and a call strike price of between R38.29 and R39.25 a share, and expires between May and September 2021.

Essentially, it is a mechanism to raise capital: a director gives shares as collateral in return for money. The "put strike" means that in the event that the company’s shares fall below a certain level, that director is protected against losses. At the same time, the "call strike" means a director forfeits their right to any growth in the share price above a certain level — in this case, R39.25.

Morais has both hedged his downside risk — anything below R27.01 and he is "in the money" — and given away any gains the share price might make at more than R39.25.