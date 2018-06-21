Court halts shake-up until Clicks has proper talks with union

The Labour Court has ordered Clicks to consult meaningfully with the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) over its plans to restructure certain sections of its workforce.

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, Labour Court Judge Dephny Mahosi confirmed that the matter was urgent and ordered Clicks to comply with fair procedure as contemplated in section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. She interdicted and restrained the company from implementing its restructuring plans prior to consultation with Saccawu and ordered it to attempt to seek consensus on the planned restructuring.

Clicks was ordered to pay the applicant’s costs.

The union sought urgent relief following what it said was Clicks’s unilateral plan to change the working conditions of healthcare assistants in its stores across the country.

Saccawu deputy general secretary Mduduzi Mbongwe said the plans would have affected about 450 workers countrywide. He said the workers were expected to perform functions in Clicks stores that were not in their original contracts of employment.

The notices of the company’s intention to restructure were issued directly to workers in March without meaningful consultation with the union.

"The core of Saccawu’s case was our conviction that Clicks deliberately … bypassed the spirit and intent of the law regarding joint consensus-seeking processes," spokesman Mike Sikani said.

Clicks was not available for comment on Wednesday.