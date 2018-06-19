Naspers to combine Spree and Superbalist e-commerce units

Naspers intends merging two of its e-commerce units, Spree and Superbalist, the group said on Monday.

Naspers owns Spree via Media24 and Superbalist via Takealot.

The reshuffle will see Spree fall under Takealot, with Media24 retaining 51% ownership of the enlarged company following its combination with Superbalist. Takealot will own 49%.

Naspers said the merger will take effect on July 1, and does not require Competition Commission approval.

"There is currently no integration between Spree and Superbalist, both part of the Naspers group, with each business running its own sourcing and buying, technical, marketing, warehousing and logistics functions while primarily targeting a similar, if not the same customer segment and demographic in SA," Naspers said in a media release.

"Merging the two businesses into a single entity will create a larger, more focused platform on which to build a substantial online retail, footwear and apparel business."

Naspers is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Friday.

In its 2017 financial year, Naspers reported its e-commerce division grew revenue by 29% to $10.6bn, but its loss widened by 5% to $731m.