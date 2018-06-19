Companies / Retail & Consumer

Naspers to combine Spree and Superbalist e-commerce units

19 June 2018 - 10:15 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Naspers intends merging two of its e-commerce units, Spree and Superbalist, the group said on Monday.

Naspers owns Spree via Media24 and Superbalist via Takealot.

The reshuffle will see Spree fall under Takealot, with Media24 retaining 51% ownership of the enlarged company following its combination with Superbalist. Takealot will own 49%.

Naspers said the merger will take effect on July 1, and does not require Competition Commission approval.

"There is currently no integration between Spree and Superbalist, both part of the Naspers group, with each business running its own sourcing and buying, technical, marketing, warehousing and logistics functions while primarily targeting a similar, if not the same customer segment and demographic in SA," Naspers said in a media release.

"Merging the two businesses into a single entity will create a larger, more focused platform on which to build a substantial online retail, footwear and apparel business."

Naspers is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Friday.

In its 2017 financial year, Naspers reported its e-commerce division grew revenue by 29% to $10.6bn, but its loss widened by 5% to $731m.

Cash-flush and upbeat, Naspers hits the jackpot

The internet holding company says adjusted core headline earnings per share are likely to be up between 70% and 75%
Companies
5 days ago

Defensive stance now required when seeking risk asset returns

Cash-rich, patient investors will reap benefits of quality stocks that get caught up in the panic, writes Kurt Benn
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Naspers, his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 day ago

