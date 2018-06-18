Analysts welcome disposal of Steinhoff’s 'problematic' Austrian-based retailer Kika-Leiner

For the purposes of the sale Kika-Leiner will be split into its retail operations (OpCos) and its properties (PropCos). The consideration for the OpCos would be nominal, Steinhoff said. "The consideration for the PropCos will be based on an agreed enterprise value, subject to certain agreed adjustments," it said.

Signa has a right to undertake a due diligence of the OpCos until June 19 and it has the right to terminate the acquisition of the properties at any time before the end of July.

"The Kika-Leiner business is loss-making and placed significant cash demands on the wider group," said Steinhoff.

The sale, which has been on the cards for some time, was triggered by the announcement two weeks ago that Kika-Leiner’s credit insurance facilities had been withdrawn. This meant suppliers were no longer insured for goods delivered and could only deliver against advance payment or at their own risk. The German media reported the need to pay vacation salaries for employees at the end of June created additional pressure.

An analyst, who did not want to be named, said the business being sold was too small to have much significance for Steinhoff, but added: "The important thing about Kika-Leiner was the critical role it played in Steinhoff’s externalisation. The origin of a lot of the problems facing Steinhoff lie in the purchase of Kika-Leiner by Genesis at highly inflated values."

Two years after this purchase Steinhoff used Genesis to list in Frankfurt. A Sens announcement by Steinhoff on August 7 2015 ahead of the listing describes how Genesis would acquire Steinhoff shares on a one-for-one basis. Kika-Leiner was then Genesis’s most valuable asset, pumped up by hefty valuations of Kika-Leiner.

Genesis had acquired Kika-Leiner in 2013 with funding from Steinhoff, which had no interest in Genesis at the time.

Steinhoff issued 120-million shares to finance the €375m loan to Kika-Leiner. Six months later Steinhoff acquired Kika-Leiner’s property portfolio from Genesis for €452m.

