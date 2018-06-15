Shareholder activist Albie Cilliers scores major victory in KWV share ruling

Shareholder activist Albie Cilliers has secured a major victory over La Concorde Holdings, which is controlled by Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), in his almost two-year legal battle to get fair payment for his KWV shares.

In a decision that enforces minority shareholder rights, the high court ruled on Thursday that Cilliers did have appraisal rights due to the sale of KWV’s liquor-based operational assets to Vasari Holdings in October 2016. The transaction left KWV, which was renamed La Concorde Holdings, with property, art and R1.2bn it received for the liquor assets.

Cilliers’ appraisal rights mean he can oblige La Concorde to purchase his shares at a "fair value". He can now resume his section 164 battle to get "fair value" payment for the KWV shares. The battle has been on hold for almost a year as La Concorde challenged Cilliers’s entitlement to appraisal rights. Cilliers said he was delighted with the court’s decision and looked forward to resuming the appraisal action.

"I didn’t do this for the money, I want to make a point. South Africa’s minority shareholders have excellent rights but it’s difficult to secure these rights when poorly resourced minority shareholders are up against well-resourced corporates. That can make a mockery of what the law intended."

Johnny Copelyn, CEO of HCI, said the judgment was "bad in law" and that La Concorde would appeal.

In 2016 La Concorde offered Cilliers R13.47 a share for his KWV stake.