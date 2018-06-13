Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

VEB hauls Deloitte to court for Steinhoff-related losses

13 June 2018 - 05:08 ANN CROTTY
Steinhoff’s head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Steinhoff’s head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON

Dutch Investors’ Association VEB has issued summons against Deloitte for breach of obligations when it audited Steinhoff Holdings.

"In issuing the unqualified audit report as part of the group’s annual accounts for financial 2016, Deloitte was in breach of its obligations," Armand Kersten, head of European relations at VEB, said on Tuesday.

VEB said it had summoned Deloitte to appear before the district court of Rotterdam in relation to the losses suffered by the Steinhoff shareholders.

"By incorrectly providing an unqualified report for Steinhoff’s financial statements for 2016, Deloitte seriously failed its duties as laid down by law for auditors," Kersten said.

He said that due to the misleading financial statements Steinhoff investors had incurred billions of euros of losses.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: VEB takes Deloitte to court over Steinhoff

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

 

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Steinhoff's Teflon dons escape censure - yet again

Business leaders are often treated with kid gloves, and are subject to none of the rigour that stewardship of the money of ordinary people should ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Steinhoff shares jump on lifeline from creditors

Key European financial entities in group win backing for restructuring plan and the freezing for three weeks of any claims
Companies
6 days ago

Tekkie Town keeps Steinhoff saga running

The obvious solution would be to unbundle Tekkie Town out of Star and let them go their separate ways
Companies
7 days ago

Sygnia backs Deminor Recovery Services suit against Steinhoff

Deminor’s lawsuit is not mentioned in the ‘litigation and claims update’ contained in Steinhoff’s most recent presentation to ...
Companies
16 days ago

Coronation to take Steinhoff to court

The investment manager is the first local investor to take action as a shareholder, while VEB warns this could lead to bankruptcy
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Dutch investors go after Steinhoff banks

VEB’s head of European relations, Armand Kersten, talks to Business Day TV about the organisation’s planned action
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vuyani Jarana maps a punishing austerity plan for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
VEB hauls Deloitte to court for Steinhoff-related ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Zimbabwe owes SAA $60m in plane ticket sales
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Eskom staff wants increase of between 9% and 15% ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Stellar gets time to unlock value
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.