Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury powerhouse Gucci brings craftsmanship in-house

11 June 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Iconic: A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Paris. The fashion powerhouse is stepping up operations to meet competition from companies such as Britain’s Burberry and France’s Louis Vuitton Picture: REUTERS
Iconic: A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Paris. The fashion powerhouse is stepping up operations to meet competition from companies such as Britain’s Burberry and France’s Louis Vuitton Picture: REUTERS

Florence, Italy — Kering’s fashion powerhouse Gucci is bringing more manufacturing in-house as luxury firms step up efforts to meet demand from Chinese shoppers with slicker operations.

Gucci, which says it could one day overtake LVMH’s Louis Vuitton as the world’s top luxury brand by sales, also outlined plans at its strategy update to almost halve its reliance on independent leather goods suppliers.

The step comes as labels including Britain’s Burberry and France’s Vuitton begin to levy greater control over their production or invest in speeding up internal processes to ride a rebound in luxury goods sales.

Gucci, one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in 2017 after a flamboyant design makeover, plans to cut its use of independent suppliers to 40% of leather goods production over the long term, from 75% now.

ZEENAT MOORAD: Adapt or daigou

The daigou phenomenon has been fuelled by the development of payment technology via mobile phones
Opinion
2 days ago

The Italian brand aims to halve the turnaround time between a product’s conception and delivery in store as a result, CEO Marco Bizzarri said, as well as secure the production capacity it needs to match its punchy sales ambitions.

"We want to reduce the lead time, and it’s not possible if you’re too scattered with small suppliers," Bizzarri told reporters at Gucci’s new "ArtLab" site outside Florence, where it will do prototypes of bag and shoe designs.

"We also need to make sure other brands are not stealing supply. Because of the growth we’re having we need to protect our artisans," Bizzarri added.

Italian brands have traditionally worked with an external network of dozens of local artisans on items such as handbags, while French peers Hermes and Vuitton almost exclusively use their own workshops.

Gucci has bought out 10 local suppliers and said it was closing in on another 10, though the shift to what the brand considers internal production will mostly involve creating joint ventures with external workshops or giving them exclusive contracts.

Even that can help stabilise production when some manufacturers in Italy are vulnerable.

Some are "tiny, almost family-like workshops which have know-how but where there are often questions over whether they are sustainable, or regarding succession," said Olivier Salomon, MD at consultancy Alix Partners in Paris.

Other brands with a big focus on leather goods like Milan-based Prada are grappling with these issues too as they consider taking more production in-house, partly to nurture new generations of skilled workers.

"One of the problems with outsourcing is one of quality. You need artisans ... and the problem with craftsmanship is one of training. You can’t find these kinds of people everywhere," Prada chairman Carlo Mazzi told Reuters, as the label inaugurated a new industrial site in eastern Tuscany on Friday.

While traditional skills are in demand, fashion brands are also seeking to build up internal expertise at a time of radical innovations in the materials used in fashion.

Gucci’s Bizzarri cited leather grown in laboratories as one potential industry game changer, albeit a far-off one. Part of Gucci’s ArtLab remit is research and development, as the brand seeks to perfect production methods new and old.

At the site on Thursday workers buffed python skins dyed orange and blue for use in samples; elsewhere, a robot stress-tested sneakers, rhythmically bending the shoes back and forth.

"If you internalise production you are able to experiment much more in terms of innovation," Bizzarri said.

Reuters

Millennial buck is primed for bang

The moment long feared by brands that were built for baby boomers has arrived
Business
1 day ago

Rémy Cointreau enjoys good annual profits due to strong demand in China

The cognac and liqueur maker also predicts more earnings growth in 2018, with its shares already up some 10% for the year
Companies
3 days ago

Richemont edges into the digital age

Johann Rupert wants to address the demands of luxury consumers in a rapidly changing trading environment
Money & Investing
11 days ago

Luxury goods brands LVMH and Kering ‘reshape the CAC 40’

Pushing energy giant Total and drug maker Sanofi down a notch or two, a more than 200% rally since 2016 has put the ‘it bag’ owner close ...
Companies
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Judgment reserved in Markus Jooste case linked to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths steps up action on plastic
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bail-out SAA spending heavily on executives and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Abland and Tiber’s R3bn project to lure residents ...
Companies / Property
5.
Power struggle at Eskom as unions threaten to ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.