Steinhoff units get creditors’ backing, but they are not out of the woods

07 June 2018 - 08:08 Robert Laing
Steinhoff International said on Thursday morning its subsidiaries, Steinhoff Europe AG (Seag) and Steinhoff Finance Holding, had received "formal letters of support" from creditors representing 61% of its debt.

The support letters include undertakings from creditors not to start insolvency proceedings against the embattled furniture retailer in exchange for Steinhoff undertaking not to go deeper into debt or issue shares without their permission.

Creditors also agreed not to "bring legal proceedings against any member of the group" or demand accelerated repayments on their loans.

The statement concluded with a warning that these letters did not mean the embattled furniture retailer could assure shareholders "that Seag and Holding will avoid the going-concern risks for the duration of the support period".

This indicated Steinhoff failed in its original goal to "alleviate going-concern risks under applicable Austrian laws".

Steinhoff also warned "there can be no assurance that the group will be able to agree the restructuring plan on terms acceptable to the group or at all".

