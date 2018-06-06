Star not liable for Tekkie Town claims, says Jayendra Naidoo

Jayendra Naidoo, Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) chairman, told shareholders his board believes that there is little reasonable prospect of it being held liable for an earnout agreement between Tekkie Town and Steinhoff.

He was commenting after the release of a Sens statement informing shareholders that Tekkie Town had served summons on Star on Monday relating to a claim in respect of the alleged earnout agreement.

"Star confirms that it is still of the view that it is not a party to any such earnout agreement and Star further confirms that it has received advice from senior counsel that there is no reasonable prospect of it being held liable in this regard."

The Star share price slumped 3.62% to close at R16.75 on Tuesday as shareholders became increasingly concerned about what one analyst described as "war talk" from Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen. In mid-May Tekkie Town lodged a claim relating to the earnout against Steinhoff.

In his statement after the Sens was released Naidoo said Star’s legal advisers believed Van Huyssteen’s claim was only a matter for Steinhoff and "Star is not legally subject to any claims as a result of the Steinhoff acquisition of Tekkie Town in 2016".

Naidoo also attempted to tackle the controversy around the R500m provision disclosed in the recently released interim results.

The provision is to cover a potential legal obligation from a long-standing guarantee provided by Pepkor entities, which are subsidiaries of Star.

The guarantee was to funders of Business Ventures Investment (BVI), a special purpose vehicle set up in 2011 by Pepkor (renamed Star) management to hold Pepkor shares. In 2015 the Pepkor shares were converted to Steinhoff shares.

Naidoo said so far Star has not written off any loans that were provided to management nor has it paid any money to any bank in lieu of the guarantee.

"BVI has indicated to Star its intention to repay this liability pending recoverability from Steinhoff," said Naidoo.

Given that BVI’s loans are currently so much higher than the value of the Steinhoff shares held by BVI the board of Star believed it was prudent to make the R500m provision.

crottya@businesslive.co.za