Woolworths steps up action on plastic

Woolworths plans to phase out nonrecyclable plastic packaging for its own products — as well as plastic shopping bags, straws and earbuds — by 2022.

This is in response to mounting pressure on retailers globally to reduce the environmental damage caused by plastic.

The retailer said in a statement it "aims to have none of its packaging end up in landfills, which requires 100% recyclable material and a supportive recycling infrastructure".

Woolworths group head of sustainability Feroz Koor told Business Day that the shift towards recyclable materials "will have significant resource and supplier implications as it is a complex challenge".

"We will have to continue working closely with recyclers, packaging convertors, producer responsibility organisations and government to develop technically and commercially viable solutions to recycling different plastics and investigating alternative materials," Koor said.