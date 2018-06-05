Star’s shares fall almost 5% on news the company is being sued

The share price of Steinhoff African Retail (Star) — soon to be renamed Pepkor — fell nearly 5% to R16.54 on Tuesday, with its confirmation that Braam van Huyssteen and other founders of Tekkie Town were suing it on Monday evening, worsening a general slump in retail shares.

The JSE’s retailers fell after Statistics SA reported a slump nearly five times worse than expected in the country’s first quarter GDP.

The food and drug retailers index fell 2% and the general retailers index fell 3% after the disappointing GDP report.

However, Star’s parent, Steinhoff International, bucked Tuesday’s retail slump, rising 7.5% to R1.15.

Star issued a statement at 5pm on Monday saying that it had received a summons from Tekkie Town’s lawyers.

Steinhoff International informed shareholders on May 10 that the vendors of Tekkie Town were suing it for about €120m. This was in addition to a €110m claim from shareholder GT Ferreira and R59bn claim from former chairman Christo Wiese.

Along with its Sens statement confirming it had received a summons from Tekkie Town’s lawyers, Star issued a media release in which its chairman, Jayendra Naidoo, said Van Huyssteen’s legal battle should be with the retail group’s parent, Steinhoff, and not Star, which was unbundled after the Tekkie Town deal was done.