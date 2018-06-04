How SA misses a trick in Chinese market

Distell Group minority shareholders are urging the controlling investors to persuade the government of the benefits of duty-free access to the rapidly growing Chinese wine market.

Chris Logan, CEO of Opportune Investments, said SA, despite being a Brics member, had lost out on big opportunities in the Chinese market.

"One has to hope that the PIC [Public Investment Corporation] and Remgro are able to convince the government of the remarkable opportunity that exists for jobs, empowerment and tax revenue if a constructive and co-operative relationship can prevail between industry and the government," said Logan.

The activist investor was speaking on Friday after a lacklustre first day of trading for the relisted Distell Group. The share slid from an opening price of R130 to a close of R127.99.

The new entity marks the end of the pyramid control structure, which gave investors many entry points to Distell.

Distell Group has two major shareholders: the PIC with about 31% and Remgro with a 31.4% stake and voting control. The new structure sees a substantial increase in the company’s free float, from 19.5% to 37.5%.

MD Richard Rushton said the increased free float "would boost the general marketability of Distell stock to local and international investors.