Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

duty-free access

How SA misses a trick in Chinese market

04 June 2018 - 05:05 Ann Crotty
Picture: UPSPLASH/THANA GU
Picture: UPSPLASH/THANA GU

Distell Group minority shareholders are urging the controlling investors to persuade the government of the benefits of duty-free access to the rapidly growing Chinese wine market.

Chris Logan, CEO of Opportune Investments, said SA, despite being a Brics member, had lost out on big opportunities in the Chinese market.

"One has to hope that the PIC [Public Investment Corporation] and Remgro are able to convince the government of the remarkable opportunity that exists for jobs, empowerment and tax revenue if a constructive and co-operative relationship can prevail between industry and the government," said Logan.

The activist investor was speaking on Friday after a lacklustre first day of trading for the relisted Distell Group. The share slid from an opening price of R130 to a close of R127.99.

The new entity marks the end of the pyramid control structure, which gave investors many entry points to Distell.

Distell Group has two major shareholders: the PIC with about 31% and Remgro with a 31.4% stake and voting control. The new structure sees a substantial increase in the company’s free float, from 19.5% to 37.5%.

MD Richard Rushton said the increased free float "would boost the general marketability of Distell stock to local and international investors.

One has to hope that the [Public Investment Corporation] and Remgro are able to convince the government of the remarkable opportunity that exists for jobs, empowerment and tax revenue.
Chris Logan
CEO of Opportune Investments

"In addition, the simplification of our shareholding structure should improve the company’s ability to raise the additional capital in the future, if required, to fund our growth ambitions."

Friday’s listing was the culmination of a seven-year-long bid to make a contrived corporate structure more responsive to investor needs and better able to deal with a more competitive marketplace.

It represents the undoing of a dysfunctional structure put in place in the late 1970s and described by the competition authorities in the early years of the 21st century as a "notorious market-sharing arrangement" between South African Breweries (SAB) and the Rembrandt Group (Remgro).

In terms of that arrangement SAB undertook to limit it involvement in the wine and spirits market and Remgro undertook to stay out of the beer market. Control was shared equally between Remgro, KWV/Capevin and SAB.

Over the years the structure was tweaked, with Remgro moving closer to Capevin and effectively squeezing SAB out of any management role. In time Remgro emerged as the single most powerful shareholder with its own direct 26.4% stake boosted indirectly by its 19% stake in Capevin.

Expectations that Remgro would in time buy out the SAB stake and emerge as a well-resourced investor determined to realise Distell’s growth potential suffered a setback when, in late 2016, the PIC emerged as the acquirer of the SAB stake. The PIC paid R170 a share for SAB’s 26.4% stake.

crottya@bdfm.co.za

WATCH: How Distell plans to navigate its relisting

Distell group MD Richard Rushton talks to Business Day TV about how the company is positioning itself as it relists on the JSE
Companies
2 days ago

Distell and Capevin to complete merger

Distell can finally look forward to having a modern corporate structure, says analyst
Companies
20 days ago

Distell’s restructuring set to take even more time

A sluggish share price performance reflects frustration over stymied growth strategy
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Liberty and L2D’s Stuttafords hangover is nearly ...
Companies / Property
2.
KPMG quits as Saica auditor, over concern about ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec hatchet out for Tongaat CEO after ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Anglo to boost coal capacity in Australia
Companies / Mining
5.
Aton digs in its heels as M&R eyes Aveng ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.