Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Tekkie Town wants to distance itself from Steinhoff

01 June 2018 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Tekkie Town. Picture: TEKKIE TOWN
Tekkie Town. Picture: TEKKIE TOWN

Steinhoff’s share price has fallen by more than 95% since the news of its accounting scandal broke, and its African retail arm has not escaped unscathed.

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) reported that its interim earnings had almost halved. However, the company is trying to assert its independence.

Braam van Huyssteen, the found of Tekkie Town, one of the companies in the Star stable, has initiated legal action against both Steinhoff and Star and is looking to reverse the acquisition the company made of Tekkie Town in 2016.

Van Huyssteen spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into some of the governance issues at Star and Steinhoff.

Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen talks to Business Day TV about some of the governance issues at Star and Steinhoff

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

LETTER: Steinhoff skullduggery

It is the shareholders in Star who are now being told to bail out the management of the company without so much as a hint of what lay in store for ...
Opinion
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: A bitter feud is brewing at Steinhoff

Many people lost plenty when Steinhoff imploded — so why does Pepkor’s top brass deserve special treatment?
Opinion
1 day ago

Pepkor name is back as Star tries to shed Steinhoff stain

News of the name change, high-profile appointments to the board and a reasonably upbeat results presentation provide some comfort for investors
Companies
2 days ago

De Beers bets novelties will not subvert status

De Beers is taking the challenge that poses a long-term risk to its business head on
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff Africa reports plunge of almost 50% in interim earnings

Star says the six months were ‘very challenging’ but regards the removal of all cross guarantees pertaining to Steinhoff shareholder ...
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec hatchet out for Tongaat CEO after ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Rescue practitioners resign from Shiva as IDC ...
Companies / Mining
3.
SAA mum on possible conflict of interest
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Investec calls for Tongaat CEO to go
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Taste’s losses hit a bitter R241m
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.