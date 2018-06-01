Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price cuts final dividend despite double-digit profit growth

The dividend cut brings its payout ratio back in line with its policy

01 June 2018 - 08:22 Robert Laing
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

After generously raising its interim dividend by 22%, retail group Mr Price cut its final dividend by 6%.

The retailer said its decision to cut its final dividend was based on its policy of holding its payout ratio at 63% of headline earnings per share (HEPS). In its 2017 financial year, its payout ratio had widened to 73%.

Mr Price’s diluted HEPS grew 21% to R10.75 from R8.88, its results for the year to end-March showed on Friday morning.

The group’s overall revenue grew 8% to R21.3bn and its net profit grew 23% to R2.8bn.

The owner of the Mr Price clothing chain, along with other brands including Miladys and Sheet Street, declared a final dividend of 414.1c, down from 438.8c for the second half of its 2017 financial year.

But combined with the 279c interim dividend it paid in the first half of its 2018 financial year, versus 228.2c in the matching period in 2017, its total for its 2018 financial year came to 693.1c, a 26c increase on the prior financial year’s 667c.

Mr Price segments itself into four divisions: apparel, which contributed 71% of retail sales and 73% of operating profit; home, which contributed 24% of sales and 21% of profit; financial services and cellular, which contributed 5% of sales and 11% of profit; and central services, which reduced operating profit by R191m, a 23% increase from the R155m that it cost in the 2017 financial year.

Central services includes information technology costs, and Mr Price said its online sales grew 11.5%.

"Local store sales were up 8.3% while non-South African store sales increased by 3.8%," Mr Price CEO Stuart Bird said in the results statement.

"Retail selling price inflation was 1.7% and 220-million units were sold, an increase of 6.4%.

"Net trading space increased by 2.1% and after opening 57 new stores, the group traded from 1,258 corporate owned stores at year-end."

The group recently acquired 12 Kenyan franchise stores from Deacons East Africa.

Bird said the group’s envisaged capital expenditure in its 2019 financial year was R550m, funded by cash reserves.

This will include the opening of about 48 stores in addition to the 12 Kenyan franchise stores.

M&R urges investors to hold the line against Aton offer

Murray & Roberts's independent board says Aton 'was not prepared to engage' on latest offer it says is too low
Companies
1 day ago

Liberty and L2D’s Stuttafords hangover is nearly over — now for Edcon

South African landlords have let most of the space vacated by the defunct department store, and Liberty and L2D are in talks with Edcon, which is ...
Companies
2 days ago

Aveng shares soar as Murray & Roberts makes a move

M&R's offer to Aveng comes after it turned down a hostile approach from Germany's Aton
Companies
13 days ago

Andile Mazwai quits as Rebosis CEO, and share price plunges

Rebosis says Mazwai is leaving for personal reasons and that deputy executive chair Sisa Ngebulana will double as CEO until a permanent appointment ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Lights on at Eskom as funding gap narrows to R58bn
Companies / Energy
2.
Union and Woolworths take it to the top
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
KPMG loses another JSE-listed client: Finbond
Companies / Financial Services
4.
M&R urges investors to hold the line against ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Investec points to great strides in UK
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.