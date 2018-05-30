Spar turns around its troublesome Swiss operation

Spar managed to turn its problem Swiss acquisition profitable during the six months to end-March.

That helped it increase its interim dividend again, after a cut in the first half of the 2017 financial year.

Overall sales from Southern Africa, Ireland and Switzerland grew 5% to R50.9bn during the first half of the 2018 financial year, the retail group reported on Wednesday morning.

Its Southern African operations contributed 69% of the total, growing 7% to R35bn.

Local sales would have been higher were it not for the listeriosis outbreak, CEO Graham O’Connor said in the results statement.

"Sales in the chilled processed meat category were significantly affected, without a clear trend in substitute product sales becoming evident."

Spar’s sales in its home market were boosted by its acquisition of pharmaceutical wholesaler S Buys. At the end of the period there were 94 pharmacies within Spar stores.