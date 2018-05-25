WATCH: What the listeriosis outbreak has cost Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands released it results on Thursday and they showed the full impact of the listeriosis outbreak.

Product recall and related costs to date amount to R365m, which has weighed on profit, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 16%.

The company, which faces a class action suit, has said that factories will have to remain closed in the second half of the year.

Tiger Brands chief financial officer Noel Doyle spoke to Business Day TV about its results and what lies ahead for the group.