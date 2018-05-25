Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What its UK acquisitions have meant for Famous Brands

25 May 2018 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Famous Brands reported its full-year results on Thursday, revenue grew by 23%, headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 8%, operating profit before non-operational items declined by 5% and the group declared no dividend for the period under review. Shareholders have not received a dividend since 2016.

Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results.

