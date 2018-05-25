Famous Brands closes eatery in UK

"In the current environment in the UK, store closures are unfortunately going to be a feature of the landscape, so we’ve been prudent and provided [but] we’re not rushing out to do it," Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele said.

The company bought GBK for £120m (R2bn) in 2016, partly funded with debt. Since the group remains highly geared, with net debt of R2.1bn, it decided not to pay a dividend for the year ended February, in which profits fell even as revenues rose 23% to R7bn.

Hele said Famous Brands would probably resume dividend payments once it reduced debt to two times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

"I think we’re on track to get there, probably over the next 12 months, depending on trading."

The company has a loan due September 2019 and would probably have to restructure its debts in the next 12 months.

"We have the cash to settle [the loan], but given that we want to keep [some] debt on the balance sheet and resume the dividend, there will have to be a review of that."

To turn the chain’s fortunes around, Hele said Famous Brands was working on improving GBK’s food delivery offering, making its "understated" street-facing restaurants more attractive and visible, and revamping some mall outlets.

Hele said the unit would shift "out of growth mode" to focus more on customers. "The pace of store growth won’t come to a standstill but if we open two in the coming year versus 10 in the past year that will be a lot."

Break-even

While GBK had recorded a small operating loss in the year, "we want to make sure that we get to a break-even point by the end of this year".

"I think as soon as there’s clarity around Brexit, we think it should turn, but probably the next 12 to 18 months are going to be critical," he said.

Vestact portfolio manager Michael Treherne said GBK did well until 2017 but had struggled since then because of lower consumer confidence ahead of Brexit as well as the rise of online food delivery and intense competition in the premium burger segment.

"It’s probably going to be a case of who can withstand the storm," Treherne said.

"I don’t think GBK is going to be hugely profitable at least for another couple of years, and even when they do turn that business around, UK margins compared to SA’s margins are chalk and cheese," he added.

However, Treherne said Vestact was "excited" about the long-term potential for Famous Brands’s new Frozen For You offering in SA, which lets customers buy frozen food online.

"In time, especially as millennials stop using kitchens, a nice alternative is to buy something that’s frozen and probably healthier than fast food."

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za