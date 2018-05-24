Companies / Retail & Consumer

Muted profit growth for TFG leads share to fall nearly 5%

24 May 2018 - 15:27 Robert Laing
TFG outlets, which include Foschini stores, bucked the retail trend of the past year. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
TFG outlets, which include Foschini stores, bucked the retail trend of the past year. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Retail group TFG’s Australian acquisition helped its total sales grow 19% to R31.5bn in its 2018 financial.

But net profit grew a more muted 3.6% to R2.4bn, which disappointed the market, sending TFG’s share price down nearly 5% to R185.08 after it released its results at 1.30pm on Thursday.

TFG had 4,034 outlets in 32 countries as at the end of the reporting period on March 31, it said in its results statement.

The group, whose flagship brand is Foschini, has expanded geographically to generate 17% of sales from what it terms TFG London and 10% from its Australian chains Retail Apparel Group and G-Star RAW.

TFG London houses retail chains Phase Eight, Whistles and recently acquired Hobbs.

The group opened 281 outlets during the year: 146 in TFG Africa, 91 in TFG London and 44 in TFG Australia. But it closed 177 outlets, of which 83 fell under TFG Africa, 83 under TFG London and 11 under TFG Australia.

Thursday’s results were presented by Doug Murray, who will be succeeded as CEO by chief financial officer Anthony Thunström in September.

The group declared a final dividend of R4.20, taking its total for the 2018 financial year to R7.45, a 3.5% increase on the prior year’s R7.20.

Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 situation

Court ruling compels lenders to use alternative means to reward or deny consumers access to credit
Companies
1 month ago

Resurgent retailers sprint into Top 40

Truworths, Spar and TFG among the entrants as index reflects the Ramaphosa factor
Companies
2 months ago

FirstRand to enter transactional banking in the UK

Aldermore gives the banking group a lending and deposit franchise in the world’s sixth largest economy
Companies
2 months ago

Troubled David Jones weighs on investors

Investors are concerned that the group is pouring money into its failing Australian retail division
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
AngloGold job cuts add to mining’s woes
Companies / Mining
2.
Gwede Mantashe wants to remove the ‘Gupta clause’ ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Famous Brands profit plunges as it struggles to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Treasury and SA Express discuss cash injection ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Deutsche Bank to cut up to 10,000 jobs as new CEO ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.