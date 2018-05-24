Muted profit growth for TFG leads share to fall nearly 5%

Retail group TFG’s Australian acquisition helped its total sales grow 19% to R31.5bn in its 2018 financial.

But net profit grew a more muted 3.6% to R2.4bn, which disappointed the market, sending TFG’s share price down nearly 5% to R185.08 after it released its results at 1.30pm on Thursday.

TFG had 4,034 outlets in 32 countries as at the end of the reporting period on March 31, it said in its results statement.

The group, whose flagship brand is Foschini, has expanded geographically to generate 17% of sales from what it terms TFG London and 10% from its Australian chains Retail Apparel Group and G-Star RAW.

TFG London houses retail chains Phase Eight, Whistles and recently acquired Hobbs.

The group opened 281 outlets during the year: 146 in TFG Africa, 91 in TFG London and 44 in TFG Australia. But it closed 177 outlets, of which 83 fell under TFG Africa, 83 under TFG London and 11 under TFG Australia.

Thursday’s results were presented by Doug Murray, who will be succeeded as CEO by chief financial officer Anthony Thunström in September.

The group declared a final dividend of R4.20, taking its total for the 2018 financial year to R7.45, a 3.5% increase on the prior year’s R7.20.