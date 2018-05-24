Massmart shares fall sharply on warning of steep decline in earnings

Massmart’s share price fell 6.5% to R130.77 on Thursday morning after it warned shareholders its interim earnings could fall by nearly 70%.

This drop in earnings includes nearly R300m in restructuring costs.

Massmart CEO Guy Hayward said in Thursday’s statement that the retailer had started a section 189 retrenchment process.

The group has budgeted the cost of moving Game’s headquarters from Durban to Johannesburg at R116m, and expects to spend a further R81m on retrenchments in its Massdiscounters division which includes Game.

At its Masscash division, it has budgeted R50m on office relocation costs and R31m on retrenchments.

The South African subsidiary of Walmart said it expected to report on August 23 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-June declined 58%-68%.

Excluding restructuring costs, HEPS was expected to decline 36%-46%.

"Despite continued effective cost management by Massdiscounters, the current sales weakness will likely cause this division to report an estimated earnings before interest and tax (ebit) loss of R150m to R170m for the six months to end-June, before taking the restructure costs into account. This restructure will produce estimated annual savings of R30m in a full financial year," Hayward said.

Regarding Masscash, "as with Massdiscounters, this development caused distraction for management and staff, and so this division is likely to report a small financial loss at the ebit level for the six months to June 2018, before taking the restructure costs into account.

"This restructure will produce estimated annual savings of R22m in a full financial year."