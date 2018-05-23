Marc Hasenfuss Editor-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

ANNUAL RESULTS

Verimark targets offshore markets — the bigger, the better

Verimark CEO Mike van Straaten says plans are afoot to identify possible offshore markets

23 May 2018 - 06:00 Marc Hasenfuss
Verimark CEO Michael van Straaten. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Verimark CEO Michael van Straaten. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Direct retailer Verimark says it is determined to revisit plans for international expansion in a bid to curb exchange rate vagaries.

Verimark is notoriously vulnerable to rand weakness as it cannot always pass on the higher cost of its mostly imported product lines to the local consumers.

Speaking after the release on Monday of strong results for the year to February, Verimark CEO Mike van Straaten said plans were afoot to identify possible offshore markets.

In the past financial year, no revenue was generated from international business.

Van Straaten said it was difficult to quantify the financial effect of an offshore thrust at this early juncture, reminding that 12 years ago Verimark traded in as many as 40 overseas countries. "Obviously, the bigger, the better. A medium-term target would be to generate 25% of revenue from offshore business.

"We would probably look at 30% to 40% of the business coming from offshore over the longer term," he said.

The decision to pursue offshore business with vigour comes ironically not long after Verimark liquidated its start-up operation in Singapore.

Van Straaten stressed that the international push would entail a distribution model that marketed Verimark’s existing product range into various countries, including a strong drive into African markets.

Verimark recognised there were markets in Africa in which it was not yet represented that could "benefit from our combined direct-retail model".

In another effort to mute the effect of a weaker rand, Verimark is also set to launch a locally manufactured range of cosmetics.

In the financial year under review, Verimark scored from strong sales in brands such as Bauer (cookware), Floorwiz and Genesis (cleaning equipment) as well as i-Play (educational toys).

Van Straaten said the strengthening of the average rand-dollar exchange rate enabled the company to keep selling prices the same as the previous year and, in some instances, reduce prices. Profit before tax increased 25% to R46.7m, with the dividend hiked by a third to 15c per share.

Van Straaten said 11 new Verimark Emporium stores were opened in the financial year. It was planned to open nine more stores in the new financial year.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Verimark shares soar after buoyant trading statement

The marketer says it benefited from the stronger rand and from the introduction of ‘a greater number of exceptional products’
Companies
1 month ago

Verimark bets on home run this Christmas

Interims take a dent from addition of new products, but retailer confident they will pay off in festive demand
Companies
7 months ago

Verimark blames advertising costs for plunging profit

After-tax profit dropped 56% in first half, but the direct-response retailer is promising a better second half
Companies
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Derailments pummel Kumba Iron Ore’s export sales
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec moves into insurance market
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths parts ways with Australian CEO John ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Equity investors can now buy insurance
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Size does matter as AB InBev increases beer ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.