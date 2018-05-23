Star shares rally after it settles shareholder loans

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) shares gained about 8% to R18.55 in midmorning trade, after the owner of retail chains such as Pep Stores and Incredible Connection said it had successfully paid back R16bn in shareholder loans.

The loans were repaid to scandal-plagued Steinhoff International, which in turn was able to settle its Africa debt of nearly €2bn.

Steinhoff International has a 71% interest in Star, which houses its African retail operations.

Steinhoff International has been reeling from the accounting scandal, which has wiped off more than 90% of its market value since early December 2017.

Auditing firm PwC is set to complete its investigation into the company by the end of 2018.

Steinhoff International also faces battles on other fronts, including a R59bn claim from former chairman Christo Wiese. Dutch Investors Association initiated a class action against Steinhoff in December.

The embattled company expects to report a loss in its first-half results, which will be released late in June.

Steinhoff was down 4.17% to R1.61 on the JSE in midmorning trade, giving it a market value of R7bn. This pales in comparison to its peak of R409.6bn three years ago.