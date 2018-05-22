Size does matter as AB InBev increases beer volumes in SA and Africa

Brussels/London/Johannesburg — Sitting outside the ramshackle Vimba Tavern in Alexandra, Patrick Mashego swigs from a one-litre bottle of Carling Black Label, SA’s most popular beer.

Rolled out by Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) across the country this year, the larger bottles are part of a plan by the world’s biggest brewer to lure price-conscious South Africans to its mid-market beers and away from bargain rivals or home brews.

AB InBev’s move marks a departure from its typical playbook of increasing margins and profits principally through higher prices and rigorous cost control, tactics honed through its close association with private equity firm 3G Capital.

It is also the clearest sign yet of how AB InBev aims to conquer the rest of Africa after getting a major foothold on the continent by buying its biggest global rival SABMiller in 2016.

On a continent where the average person drinks 10 litres of beer a year — compared with 75 litres in the US and 66 litres in Brazil — establishing its premium brands and selling high volumes of mid-tier beers will be key, as will breaking into countries dominated by other brewers. "Clearly there’s room for making our products more present. That’s definitely a big part of our efforts here," said Ricardo Tadeu, AB InBev’s Africa zone president. "In comparison to where we have been, these markets are still being developed."

AB InBev is trying to protect and expand its mid-tier brands with the help of discounting and promotions as they will be its workhorses during the time it takes its premium international lagers Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona to gain market share.

But because AB InBev already has a range of premium beers for the high end of the South African market, it is also freer than SABMiller to push brands such as Carling and Castle deeper into the mainstream market.

At the Vimba Tavern, Mashego, who spends most of his day scouting for recyclable rubbish to make a living, seems sold on AB InBev’s strategy. At R19 for a one-litre bottle, Mashego is paying about 20% more than for 750ml bottles but gets a third more beer. "This is all I drink now," said Mashego, sitting next to a friend also swigging beer from a one-litre bottle.

‘It’s a steal’

SABMiller’s African presence was considered the main prize in AB InBev’s $107bn acquisition of the world’s second biggest brewer — given the potential for growth on the continent as beer sales in other regions stagnate. Bernstein analysts estimate the African beer market was worth $10.8bn of net revenue in 2016, or 7% of the global total, and they see it as the world’s most attractive region for long-term volume and profit growth.