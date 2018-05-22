H&M said to be considering SA as potential clothing supplier

H&M is looking at SA as a potential supplier, with executives from the world’s second-largest clothing retailer visiting some of the country’s main cities this week.

The government helped to broker the H&M visit as part of efforts to boost the textile sector, which has been hit hard by Chinese clothing imports that led to factory closures and thousands of job losses.

H&M faced protests in SA in January over an advert that featured a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle". H&M apologised for the advert and removed it from its marketing.

"Following their apology … we have proposed that they atone very practically by sourcing goods from SA," Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said in a speech on May 10.