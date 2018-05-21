Steinhoff repurchased shares from its employee scheme

Although it is not uncommon for companies to repurchase their shares, this appears to have been the first repurchase by Steinhoff since its listing in Frankfurt in 2015. Share repurchases can be used as a tool for capital management but can also be manipulated to support a share price or boost reported earnings per share.

A Sens statement issued by Steinhoff on October 24 refers to the purchase of 78.4-million shares but does not specify the date or the price at which the shares were repurchased.

It also does not disclose from whom the shares were purchased. However, for much of October Steinhoff was trading at around R60.

On Thursday, a Steinhoff spokesman confirmed that the 78.4-million shares repurchased in October included the 40.4-million held by Steinhoff Sikhulasonke. The BEE scheme was due to mature in December 2017. The JSE requires details of repurchases from related parties to be disclosed at the time of the repurchase.

However, Steinhoff said the Sikhulasonke repurchase "was not a related party transaction" and there was therefore no need to make the disclosure.

It added that further details would be disclosed in the group’s annual financial statements. Steinhoff’s contention that the repurchase is not a related party transaction appears to be at odds with a Sens statement it released in June 2016 disclosing details of the members of the Steinhoff voting pool party, which held a controlling 33% of Steinhoff. The list of members includes Sikhulasonke’s 40.4-million Steinhoff shares.

Steinhoff’s 2016 annual report says the scheme is structured so that about 12,000 employees will own Steinhoff shares after nine years. This week Steinhoff confirmed that employees were paid cash instead of receiving shares but would not say at what share price the payout was.

"The shares were bought back from the BEE trust at a market related price as negotiated with the independent trustees," said Steinhoff.