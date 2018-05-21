Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at risk

Debt of R145bn at the embattled furniture retailer must be restructured, but loans make it difficult to separate entities with value

21 May 2018 - 05:44 HANNA ZIADY
Christo Wiese. REUTERS
Christo Wiese. REUTERS

Steinhoff’s web of intercompany loans was brought to light for the first time on Friday, raising questions about the value of its hitherto prized South African assets.

The embattled furniture retailer, which admitted to accounting irregularities in December 2017, must urgently restructure €9.6bn (R145bn) in external debt held primarily by its Austrian finance companies, Steinhoff Europe and Steinhoff Finance Holding.

This arises as it faces mounting litigation over possible fraud, including a R59bn claim from its former chairman, Christo Wiese.

"The liquidity position of the group’s key finance companies is not sustainable beyond the next few months, absent a solution," Steinhoff said in a presentation to lenders in London.

The group undertook to provide an update on the discussion with lenders by June 29 at the latest, when it issues interim earnings.

However, the extent to which it will manage to restructure debt could be hampered by widespread intercompany loans. These had "muddied the waters", said an analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We are talking about a few billion euros flowing into and out of these two [Austrian] entities, and to other South African companies," he said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Steinhoff: Austrian debt puts SA assets at risk

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Steinhoff repurchased shares from its employee scheme

The repurchase was not a related party transaction and there was no need to make the disclosure
Companies
3 hours ago

Steinhoff faces an exodus of skilled staff amid fears of job losses

An employee exodus may be on the cards at retailer Steinhoff as it edges closer to bankruptcy and skilled staff look for better opportunities. But ...
Business
1 day ago

Steinhoff begins talks with creditors about proposals to restructure

Any restructuring deal will be a convoluted affair, with creditors forming different groups with varying priorities
Companies
2 days ago

Saving Steinhoff is Heather Sonn’s 14-hour-a-day mission

Sonn says she agreed to chair the board because she felt a duty to those affected by the crisis — and because it was a rare opportunity
Companies
3 days ago

ROB ROSE: Steinhoff’s ground zero

Germany’s probe into Steinhoff is at a standstill. Are the Germans trying to pretend it’s only an SA problem?
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff repurchased shares from its employee ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Aveng tie-up could be good for Aton, says M&R
Companies / Industrials
4.
Steinhoff: Austrian debt puts SA assets at risk
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
CIG gets a financial lifeline — at a price
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.