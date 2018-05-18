Saving Steinhoff is Heather Sonn’s 14-hour-a-day mission

For others, such as the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Steinhoff’s largest investor, mixing up South African boards is exactly what’s needed.

Steve Booysen, who’s been a Steinhoff director since 2009 and heads the audit and risk committee, describes Sonn’s style as consultative, calm and "firm at the right time".

"You can have all the qualifications, with 20 years’ accounting experience, and nothing can prepare you for this," says Graeme Korner, a fund manager at Johannesburg-based Korner Perspective.

"The best credentials you can possibly have are a mind-set of saying, let me try to make the best of this lousy situation; be as honest and open as possible; and try to limit the fallout."

Still, investors who’ve had their trust in the company shattered are asking why no one on the board, Sonn included, spotted the problem much earlier.

"There must have been a lot of smoke," says Mark Hodgson, a Cape Town-based analyst at Avior Capital Markets. "What key actions had the board taken to convince themselves that all was okay?"

Wiese, 76, told South African MPs in January that news of the irregularities came as a "bolt from the blue", and that detecting fraud was very difficult for board members, especially if the CEO was involved, as has been alleged in the case of Steinhoff.

Sonn says great efforts had been made to keep things hidden, describing the scandal as "the worst thing that could have happened on our watch".

Now, in trying to set things right, she has to decide how to define success — no simple task in a situation that’s unlikely to have a happy ending for anyone involved: not investors, creditors or employees.

"For me, what that looks like is all stakeholders are dealt a fair outcome," she says.

"We have to uncover all wrongdoing and pursue the guilty. And then at the same time, so far as possible, try to prevent job losses, make good on our commitments with regards to lenders and, as far as we possibly can, protect or recover some value for shareholders."

Bloomberg