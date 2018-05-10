Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff International investigation results in further material impairments

Its shares plunge in Frankfurt

10 May 2018 - 16:09 Janice Kew and John Bowker
Steinhoff International Holdings shares plunged to a record low after the retailer warned of impairments beyond the €6bn reported in December and said it’s facing at least five lawsuits.

Auditors at PwC have told the owner of Conforma in France and Mattress Firm in the US that the overstatement of profits and the handling of off-balance-sheet entities will result in “material additional” asset writedowns, Steinhoff said in a statement on Thursday. The full extent will be presented alongside first-half financials next month. The company is also investigating the roles played by those previously at the helm, with former CEO Markus Jooste likely to be top of the list.

The shares plunged 8.2% in Frankfurt to an all-time low of €0.11 before paring losses to trade 4.3% down at €0.1199 as of 4.20pm in the city. The stock has crashed more than 96% since Steinhoff first reported financial irregularities on December 5, wiping almost €12.5bn off its market value.

Steinhoff faces a make-or-break meeting with lenders next week about how it plans to restructure at least €10.4bn of debt. The company has relied on asset sales to shore up its balance sheet so far, but warned at its AGM last month that the policy is unsustainable. Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), spun off by its parent in December, is busy repaying debt and should complete the process shortly.

‘No more’

“If they can’t agree on the restructuring plan, then it probably means no more Steinhoff,” Charles Allen, a retail analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said by phone. “If they can show they have businesses with decent cash flows and balanced sheets, then they may well be able to get banks backing.”

While Steinhoff battles to keep more than 12,000 stores in 30 countries in operation, the retailer is facing two class-action lawsuits in Germany and the Netherlands, where it has a primary listing and a corporate office, respectively. On top of that, it’s being sued by former chair and biggest shareholder Christo Wiese for R59bn ($4.8bn) and businessman GT Ferreira for €100m. Parties related to local shoe retailer Tekkie Town, bought by Steinhoff in 2016, are seeking €120m.

Regarding Wiese, Steinhoff highlighted that his claim was different from the other parties due to his “intimate involvement in and with the group over many years”. The retailer “will use all means and resources available to it to vigorously defend the Wiese entities’ action”, it said.

Steinhoff’s latest update is the first time it’s acknowledged that more than one executive may have been responsible for the accounting malpractice. It’s seeking legal advice on what action it can take against those involved, and will consider trying to reclaim bonuses.

Bloomberg

