Libstar Holdings lists on JSE, raising R3bn

Libstar’s 27 business units offer consumer products that include specialised food such as gluten-free baked products, and household goods.

09 May 2018 - 11:46 Tanisha Heiberg
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Consumer food maker Libstar Holdings listed on the JSE on Wednesday, the market’s biggest listing so far in 2018, with the shares opening trade at its initial public offering (IPO) price of R12.50 before slipping to R12.00.

The company, which also supplies the food services industry, with customers such as KFC and McDonald’s, said it had raised R3bn via the listing, half from its primary raise and another R1.5bn from a secondary sell-down from existing shareholders.

CEO Andries van Rensburg said in a statement that the "new capital we have raised will allow us to invest more into the business and therefore grow our range of products and expand our operations". The company did its capital raising in a share sale last week, which valued it at R8.5bn.

Reuters

