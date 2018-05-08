Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of the week

Mumbai/Bengaluru — Walmart is likely to announce its much-anticipated deal to buy a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart before the end of this week, two sources have said, in what is likely to be the US retail giant’s biggest acquisition of a business.

Walmart and Google parent Alphabet will buy up to 75% of Flipkart, the two sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be named as the talks were private.

Walmart will acquire about a 60% stake in Flipkart, while Alphabet will get a roughly 15% stake in the online marketplace for about $3bn, one of the sources said.

Reuters previously reported that Walmart was in advanced talks to acquire 51% or more of the e-commerce player for $10bn-$12bn, valuing Flipkart at $18bn-$20bn.

Both sources said that Flipkart group CEO Binny Bansal had held a closed-door meeting with the firm’s top leadership at its Bengaluru headquarters on Monday, and one added that Bansal said that Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal would exit after the Walmart deal was sealed.

In 2017, Flipkart named Kalyan Krishnamurthy, a former executive of investor US hedge fund Tiger Global Management, as the head of its core business, while Binny Bansal took the broader strategic role of group CEO. Sachin Bansal remained as executive chairman.