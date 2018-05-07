JSE to review trading activity ahead of Dis-Chem report

The drop in Dis-Chem’s share price on Thursday – just before its financial results were released – was probably due to the market realising that it would miss earnings expectations, the retailer’s management team said on Friday.

Analysts expressed concern that Dis-Chem stock fell as much as 5.6% on Thursday, the day before the group released annual results that fell short of consensus forecasts.

Dis-Chem chief financial officer Rui Morais said investors had expected a trading statement saying earnings would jump by more than 20%, although they had not factored in the group’s investments in its wholesale business, which dented profits.

"It’s not our place to comment [on the share decline], but from a governance perspective, we handled the results as we should have," he said. "There was no need to release a trading statement, but I suspect that there was an expectation of one based on consensus, and as of [Thursday] it wasn’t out, so there would have been trade on the basis that we weren’t going to get to the consensus number," Morais said.

The JSE, meanwhile, is looking into Thursday’s trades.

"The trading activity ahead of the announcement will be reviewed by the market regulation division, and if we conclude that any trades warrant further investigation we will refer those trades to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for their consideration," said Shaun Davies, the JSE’s director of market regulation.