IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom in biggest flavours deal

Jerusalem — International Flavors & Fragrances agreed on Monday to buy Israeli flavours and ingredients maker Frutarom for $7.1bn in cash and stock on Monday, vying for the industry’s top spot with market leader Givaudan.

The flavours and fragrances sector was expected to consolidate after Geneva-based Givaudan said in March it planned to launch an offer for French natural ingredients firm Naturex and Israeli media reported last month that Frutarom had attracted takeover interest.

IFF’s takeover of Frutarom, which has been approved by both boards, would be the second largest of an Israeli company, behind Intel’s $15bn purchase of Mobileye.

"By combining our deep R&D expertise with Frutarom’s, we are offering our customers a broader range of solutions and accelerating our growth strategy," IFF CEO Andreas Fibig said.

Givaudan is expected to post revenue of Sf5.34bn ($5.3bn) this year, not yet taking Naturex into account, analyst estimates show.

IFF is broadly on par in revenues with Germany’s Symrise with €3.bn in expected 2018 sales and unlisted Firmenich of Switzerland.