IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom in biggest flavours deal
Jerusalem — International Flavors & Fragrances agreed on Monday to buy Israeli flavours and ingredients maker Frutarom for $7.1bn in cash and stock on Monday, vying for the industry’s top spot with market leader Givaudan.
The flavours and fragrances sector was expected to consolidate after Geneva-based Givaudan said in March it planned to launch an offer for French natural ingredients firm Naturex and Israeli media reported last month that Frutarom had attracted takeover interest.
IFF’s takeover of Frutarom, which has been approved by both boards, would be the second largest of an Israeli company, behind Intel’s $15bn purchase of Mobileye.
"By combining our deep R&D expertise with Frutarom’s, we are offering our customers a broader range of solutions and accelerating our growth strategy," IFF CEO Andreas Fibig said.
Givaudan is expected to post revenue of Sf5.34bn ($5.3bn) this year, not yet taking Naturex into account, analyst estimates show.
IFF is broadly on par in revenues with Germany’s Symrise with €3.bn in expected 2018 sales and unlisted Firmenich of Switzerland.
IFF said the acquisition unites two firms with complementary customers, capabilities and geographic reach that would result "in more exposure to fast growing end markets".
Under the terms of the IFF deal, Frutarom’s shareholders will receive $71.19 in cash and 0.249 per share of IFF common stock for $106.25 per share.
IFF, which is paying an 11% premium to Frutarom’s May 6 close, also will assume its net debt and the two companies are projected to have combined revenue of $5.3bn in 2018.
ICC Industries, Frutarom’s largest shareholder with a 36% stake, forged a voting agreement with IFF and will vote in favour of the deal, IFF said.
It was not immediately clear how Fidelity Management and Research, the second-largest stakeholder with 8.9%, will vote.
Frutarom sells more than 70,000 products, such as natural colours, health and beauty ingredients, natural food protection and enzymes, in 150 countries to mainly mid-sized companies.
Its largest customers include global names such as Unilever, Nestlé and Coca-Cola, as well as Israeli food maker Osem.
Reuters
